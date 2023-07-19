Work party at Echo Lake Park Saturday to maintain native plant area

Come help restore the native plant area at Echo Lake Park at the north end of the lake, N 200th and Ashworth Ave N.

Last we year we planted about 100 natives. This year we are removing invasive plants that are trying to choke out the natives. Native birds, insects and wildlife will thank you! Come meet neighbors and other lovers of Echo Lake.

Meet by the fenced in area, next to the beach. Easily visible from the little parking area.













Open to the public All ages OKWear sturdy clothes and shoes and your water bottle and maybe a snack. You're welcome to bring gloves and favorite tools, but we will also have those here, as well as extra water and energy bars.