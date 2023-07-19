Sam Scott 2023 Summer Studio Show
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
|Sam Scott ceramics
Shoreline ceramic artist, Sam Scott, will be opening his studio for his 2023 Summer Studio Show.
He will be setting up appointments for individual visits instead of a two day general opening.
One hour appointments will be available for Sunday, July 23rd through Saturday July 29th, 2023.
Appointments will be available from 12 - 5pm each day. Exceptions can be made.
He will have lots of work available!
To set up an appointment or if you have any questions, contact Sam at cheerspots@yahoo.com, go to his website www.samscottpottery.com or call 206-542-1944.
