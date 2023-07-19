Sam Scott 2023 Summer Studio Show

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Sam Scott ceramics

Shoreline ceramic artist, Sam Scott, will be opening his studio for his 2023 Summer Studio Show.

He will be setting up appointments for individual visits instead of a two day general opening.

One hour appointments will be available for Sunday, July 23rd through Saturday July 29th, 2023.

Appointments will be available from 12 - 5pm each day. Exceptions can be made.

He will have lots of work available!

To set up an appointment or if you have any questions, contact Sam at cheerspots@yahoo.com, go to his website www.samscottpottery.com or call 206-542-1944.


