Fierce competition for winners in Parkwood's Best in Shoreline pet show

Parkwood winners

The The Parkwood Neighborhood Association hosted their first annual "Best in Shoreline" pet show on July 8, 2023 at Twin Ponds Park.

Most fashionable: Nami/Vinod

Best kid pet handler: Ashby/Mathis Christian

Best trained: Kira/Stephanie Henry

Best trick: Rosie/Nicole Iorio

Most free spirited: Juno/Zoe Good-Brummer

Most ridiculously good looking: Maia/Zaldy Rogero





Best in Show: Kira with handler Stephanie Henry





The event was open to all Shoreline residents and kicked off with the neighborhood association Board members serving free ice cream to neighbors.The pet show drew an impressive crowd of spectators and over twenty dog contestants in six categories. The competition for each category was stiff. The judges awarded ribbons to the following dogs and pet handlers:After intense deliberation, the judges awarded