Fierce competition for winners in Parkwood's Best in Shoreline pet show
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
|Parkwood winners
The Parkwood Neighborhood Association hosted their first annual "Best in Shoreline" pet show on July 8, 2023 at Twin Ponds Park.
The event was open to all Shoreline residents and kicked off with the neighborhood association Board members serving free ice cream to neighbors.
The pet show drew an impressive crowd of spectators and over twenty dog contestants in six categories. The competition for each category was stiff. The judges awarded ribbons to the following dogs and pet handlers:
- Most fashionable: Nami/Vinod
- Best kid pet handler: Ashby/Mathis Christian
- Best trained: Kira/Stephanie Henry
- Best trick: Rosie/Nicole Iorio
- Most free spirited: Juno/Zoe Good-Brummer
- Most ridiculously good looking: Maia/Zaldy Rogero
|Best in Show: Kira with handler Stephanie Henry
After intense deliberation, the judges awarded Best in Show to Kira and their handler Stephanie Henry.
Maia was a close second and awarded runner up.
Winners in each category received pet prizes/toys, and gift certificates to Doggo Self Wash, located in the Parkwood Shopping Plaza at 152nd and Aurora.
The Parkwood Neighborhood Association would also like to thank the Shoreline Central Animal Hospital for their donation of a flea and tick treatment, collapsible water bowls, and judges for the event. Ice cream and toppings were generously donated by Town and Country Market.
The Parkwood Neighborhood Association would like to thank all participants in this year's pet show and look forward to meeting more neighbors and their pets when they host Best in Shoreline again in 2024.
