Classifieds: LFP City Council public hearing regarding Proposed Code Amendments regarding Retaining Walls

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Notice of Public Hearing on July 27, 2023 regarding Proposed Code Amendments regarding Retaining Walls

City of Lake Forest Park

PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
THURSDAY, JULY 27, 2023 – 7:00 P.M.
Proposed Code Amendments regarding Retaining Walls
Full details about the hearing and how to submit public comments are available here.

Ordinance 23-1272 (“Interim Regulations”) is available here.

Matt McLean
City Clerk
July 19, 2023


