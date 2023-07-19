Classifieds: LFP City Council public hearing regarding Proposed Code Amendments regarding Retaining Walls
City of Lake Forest Park
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
THURSDAY, JULY 27, 2023 – 7:00 P.M.
Proposed Code Amendments regarding Retaining Walls
Full details about the hearing and how to submit public comments are available here.
Ordinance 23-1272 (“Interim Regulations”) is available here.
Matt McLean
City Clerk
July 19, 2023
