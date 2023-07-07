Vandals cause brush fire in Richmond Beach

Friday, July 7, 2023

Richmond Beach fire
Photo by Munira G

It appears that we made it through the 4th of July without accidental fire damage. Air quality in the region went into the pollution range because of all the fireworks.

The fire in the photo is different, though, because it was vandalism. Multiple people in Richmond Beach report that people in a car were driving around the neighborhood throwing fireworks out the windows.

This one found a home in a pile of brush in a driveway between two houses. Shoreline Fire responded quickly



Posted by DKH at 4:33 AM
