Area students named to Dean's List at the University of Washington
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|UW Quad. Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Students from Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and north Seattle have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Washington for Winter 2023 Quarter.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (out of 4). Students are notified that they have achieved this distinction when they receive their grades for the quarter.
The students are listed alphabetically by ZIP code
STUDENT NAME and SCHOOL YEAR
Zip Code: 98133
Suweyda Ali Abdi junior
Adetutu Adeshina junior
Caleb Herminio Jr Aguilar freshman
Ekram Sherefa Ahemed senior
Faliha Naaz Amjad senior
William Gene Anderson senior
Finn Anton junior
Nalinrath Auengpradijporn senior
Abigail Anne Tejero Babila sophomore
Janina Jin-Hi Bae senior
Alicia Marie Beatty sophomore
Sydney Christine Belden senior
Jhesmaron Angeles Bernardino senior
Dawit Graham Borrows senior
Sameer Dani Bou-Reslan freshman
Kyle S Branson senior
Shea Ireland Bray junior
Matthew Scott Bryan junior
Grace Elizabeth Bugbee sophomore
Abigail James Cadile senior
Brittany Ashlyn Cahill senior
William Bowen Campbell sophomore
Kaitlyn Jennifer Carter senior
Joseph Michael Casement sophomore
Rachel Lynn Christensen senior
Matthew Doo Young Chung junior
Samantha Collins senior
Janessa Contreras sophomore
Shannon Maria Crenshaw senior
Emily Dang senior
Garret Degrande junior
Alexander C Diaz junior
Helena Louise Dougherty junior
Celine Marie Durham junior
Aheli Dutta sophomore
Columbus Steven Enslow senior
Alyda Rhenae Faugno sophomore
Anna Finch senior
Christopher Seabert Ford junior
Sasha Rose Friese senior
Omar Tyrell Garza senior
Lilya Marie Garzon-Boyd senior
Mohamed Gas senior
Eyoel Ephrem Gebre junior
Zachary Evans Gendreau junior
Lars Christopher Glaesner senior
Aadya Goyal sophomore
David Gray-Hernandez sophomore
Elizabeth Flavia Gronski senior
Darren Nandinatha Gunadharma senior
Caleb James Hadland junior
Jacob Nicholaus Hamaker senior
Patrick Levin Harper junior
Katherine Lucy Hayes sophomore
Catherine Lee Haynie freshman
Hongyi He senior
Aaron Ho junior
Jung Yoon Hong senior
Shipei Huang senior
Catherine Rain Huber freshman
Alexandra Grace Huffman junior
Lela Antonia Hughes junior
Tiara Aika Hylton senior
Blake Albert Jackson senior
Lai Jiang freshman
Reese Elaine Kelly freshman
Geonhee Kim freshman
Denis Krokhmal senior
Hope A Kuchan junior
Vinh Lam senior
Daniel Gunwu Lee senior
Derek Mon-Yen Lee senior
Michael Minjae Lee senior
Rachel Yun Leung junior
Casey Yanjing Li senior
Jiaru Li senior
Jacob Lucas Lipp junior
Eric Liu senior
Cooper Low junior
Jaimi Lynn Nilan Lutes junior
Olivia Wen Ma junior
Anoushka Manik junior
Christopher Benjamin McCloskey junior
Lauren Rene McNee senior
Abel III Mendez Covarrubias freshman
Alek Sebastian Metzelaar junior
Nathaniel Jayden Miller junior
Jarel Ashad Mitchell senior
Visakha Mukkamala freshman
Anay Nagarajan junior
Lauryn Rose Nakamura junior
Joseph Kuria Ndenderu senior
Cardin Tran Nguyen senior
Hoa Thi Nguyen junior
John Wyatt Novak sophomore
Nicholas Justin Nugraha junior
Amanda Reese Olive junior
Jennifer Grace Oppliger senior
Kellan James Otley senior
Emily Park sophomore
Arihant Gautam Parsuram freshman
Marcus Julian Poonka junior
Michael Roberto Raftery senior
Matthew Paul Ramirez senior
Divya Rangarajan junior
Maxwell Richter junior
Sophie Lin Robertson junior
Luiza Guimaraes Rocha senior
Lidia I Rodriguez junior
Ariana Rojas junior
Charla Nanami Rosenberg junior
Arianna Lee Runyan senior
Ameera Saeed junior
Om Sahaym senior
Jack Norman Galido Salazar junior
Jarmaine Asiel Guevarra Santos senior
Madeline Mae-Jun Seid junior
Aelysha Sharma junior
Nicholas Dmitriovich Sherbakov junior
Zaid Hussain Siddiqui sophomore
Savante Zachery Sullivan sophomore
Mia Liang Switzer freshman
Midori G Sylwester junior
Wen Yun Teh senior
Riley Marie Turbak senior
Elizabeth Christine Turral junior
Kayla Monique Tuter junior
William Nathan Van Der Burght sophomore
Dora Maria Varsa senior
Rohan Mandayam Vokkarne junior
Alana Walton senior
Chengke Wei junior
Caroline Nancy Williams sophomore
Logan Janae Winn senior
Chang Xie sophomore
Runlong Xu junior
Madison Kakue Yamashita junior
Jiarui Yan junior
Chi Yuet Yung sophomore
Anastasia Marie Zaharevich junior
Yuxuan Zheng junior
Guangyu Zou senior
Isabella Zulueta senior
Siqi Zuo junior
Zip Code: 98155
Rufeda Mansoor Ali senior
Areeb Altaf junior
Sarah Seghir Alvi senior
Eliana Shaina Ariyevich senior
Samuel Levy Ariyevich junior
Katherine Babko junior
Isabella Bermejo senior
Bradey Garrett Blackmer junior
Reese Aparacio Braman senior
Molly Skagit Chapman sophomore
Chun An Chen senior
Yijun Chen junior
Tessa Sloan Chittenden sophomore
Grace Sierra Christensen sophomore
Isaac Stephen H Christensen sophomore
Kayla Akemi Mun See Chun sophomore
Minsuh Sarah Chun sophomore
Lauren Michelle Church junior
Hailey Amber Cloyd senior
Benjamin Robert Comfort senior
Elisabeth Mary Connett senior
Maia Anna Czerwonka sophomore
Gianna Maria Delaney junior
Mishti Dhawan junior
Yizhou Ding sophomore
Kathy Thi Do senior
William Valeriy Dudarov senior
Marianne Esnaurrizar junior
Euan Martin Farrell senior
Daniel Fleury senior
Ana Marie Angeles Gantuangco senior
Alex Michael Gee senior
Isabella Grace Gerlitz senior
Zachary Gil senior
Kathleen Ray Gilles senior
Aditya Gopinath junior
Zi Jun Guan senior
Amanda Ha senior
Trey C Hansen freshman
Alexander Eugene Harden sophomore
Brook Cascade Harrison sophomore
Danani Hassan sophomore
Madison Kimberly Hobbs senior
Kejie Huang junior
Alena Huynh senior
Andy Geumchan Hwang junior
Barrett Makai Ihde senior
Mia Jefferson junior
Jingyi Jin freshman
Ansel Elias Judd sophomore
Harmanjot Kaur sophomore
Lydia Grace Kelley sophomore
Darek Badru Khabani senior
Ming Yan Kong junior
Gayatri Brehon Kundassery freshman
Aleamarie Lacross senior
Jianan Lai senior
James Le junior
Polo T Le senior
Hannah Chaeun Lee senior
Katherine Lee junior
Sarang Love Lee junior
Siyi Li freshman
Margot Genevieve Linn junior
Tim Luebbert freshman
Natalie Ann Maasberg senior
Shafayet Mannan sophomore
Allyson Gabrielle Orata Martires junior
Michael James McAlexander senior
Ashley Emily McKenna senior
Theresa Clare Miceli senior
Martino Montrasio junior
Gabriella Morris senior
Ian Michael Murphy senior
Wanjiru Nanare Mwasi senior
Richa Nag junior
Andrew Yan-Jun Ng junior
Tyler Phuc Bao Nguyen senior
Vincent V Nguyen sophomore
Ndidi Danielle Nzenwa senior
Callan Maria O'Connor sophomore
Claudia Dessiree Ortac senior
Matthew Robert Ovanesyan junior
Felomino Wright Paez sophomore
Lanna Lynelle Park freshman
Nudshanunth Pasahahnunwut senior
Jaden David Patterson junior
Reis Anthony Pestano junior
Alexandra Predescu junior
Tudor Stefan Presa senior
Mia Pearl Rapp freshman
Annette Collins Ray junior
Cameron Brookes Reeder senior
Ethan Xander Retonio junior
Jocelyn Mariela Reyes sophomore
Kaeli Reese Reyes senior
Jacob Sabel Rodriguez junior
Julia Ryan junior
Henry Thieme Sanford senior
Ari William Moreland Schenkman senior
Hritika Singh junior
Jasman Singh sophomore
John William Jr Stephenson freshman
William Haydel Strauch senior
Sophia Skye Dorsch Summers senior
Jenna Rayne Swetz senior
Chloe Keat Yee Teo sophomore
Boi Hoa Tran junior
Sophia Marie Treadwell junior
William Neil Turner junior
Alisa Nishijima Udalov sophomore
Nikka Vahid-Tehrani junior
Yikai Wang sophomore
Cameron Devon White sophomore
Eric Yang junior
Jingqi Zeng senior
Yuening Zhao junior
Zip Code: 98177
Yousef Alsadhan junior
Daniel Eduardo Alvario junior
Gabrielle Sabine Ardila sophomore
Oliver Friedrich Berton senior
Grant Henry Branstetter senior
Larry Hien Bui senior
Yu-Fu Chen senior
Christina Chesbro senior
Pei-Chi Chiang senior
Joseph Thomas Cook senior
Katherine Cooper Dibbon junior
Amiria Dunlap senior
Kaitlyn Isabelle Dunn junior
Luke Bhuyan Dutta junior
Kaitlyn Chin-Wa Ellington sophomore
Katherine Lynn Ellis senior
Abigail Emily Evans senior
Julia Katelyn Fernandes junior
Phillip M Garey senior
Darby Jean Gavagan junior
Beck Owen Gilmore junior
Soshana Linnea Goldstein sophomore
Joshua Edward Gonzales-Voyvodich senior
M Irtezaul Haq senior
Madison Mae Herzig senior
Kyle Takashi Iwasaki freshman
Wyatt Michael Kinsey senior
Elena Lipanova senior
John Culy Nguyen senior
Quang Duy Nguyen senior
Oliver Maurice Norred senior
Karen Steisi Ocampo senior
Jasmine Pearl Ogaki senior
Reika T Ono junior
Nathaniel Scott Pearson junior
Jayden Kitiona Peneueta sophomore
Evan Scott Peterson senior
Ingrid Elizabeth Phillips senior
Kayley Pingeon senior
Oumsri Raghavendran Priya sophomore
Nicholas Alexander Risukhin freshman
Gabriel Rumsey senior
Aaron Gaven Sanders sophomore
Stella Rose Schwappach freshman
Beiyan Song junior
Thomas Kristofer Stiles freshman
Josh Travis Tanaka sophomore
Emily Grace Tanner junior
Hope Marie Thompson sophomore
John Paul Giang Tran senior
Emmie Jiang Wang senior
Kasten Dylan Welsh junior
Thane Patrick White junior
Audrey Elizabeth Wilkinson freshman
Sau Ling Yu senior
0 comments:
Post a Comment