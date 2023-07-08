LFP Police Department hires new police officer

Sam Gouin The Lake Forest Park Police Department is pleased to announce the hiring of its newest Police Officer! The Lake Forest Park Police Department is pleased to announce the hiring of its newest Police Officer!





She is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and had a few key roles throughout her time in the military.





Sam also held positions at Kemper Development Company, Praetorian Detective Agency, and the Mariners Team Store.





In addition to those positions, Sam completed an associate degree at North Seattle College and received certification at the National Personal Training Institute.





Sam states she is always looking for “ways to be engaged, learn, and continue my professional and personal development.”

Sam said, “So, with that I’ll say I am so honored and ecstatic to be a part of the Lake Forest Park Police Department and its community.”





She is currently scheduled to attend the police academy in April 2024.









Recruit Samantha (Sam) Gouin started on May 1, 2023 with Lake Forest Park PD.