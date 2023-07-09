UW Med: Outdoor adventure program for people with younger-onset Alzheimer’s to launch this summer

Hikes will be up to 3 to 4 miles, with varied terrain to provide a challenge but still be accessible to a wide range of participants. Volunteer naturalists will join periodically to provide education about plants and animals in the region.While around 10% of people with Alzheimer’s are diagnosed before age 65, most support services are geared toward people at a different stage of life. As a result, younger people navigating Alzheimer’s can feel isolated and alone.SOAR aims to change that, and to respond to requests for physical activities geared to this population.The program is made possible by a 2023 Innovation Programs Grant from the I’m Still Here Foundation.A SOAR kickoff event will be held from 10am to 2pm, Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at the Washington Park Arboretum in Seattle.