Candidate Statement – Ellyn Saunders, LFP City Council Position 4
Sunday, July 9, 2023
|Ellyn Saunders, candidate for
Lake Forest Park City Council
Dear friends, neighbors, and residents of Lake Forest Park,
I am running for city council because of my respect, love, and passion for our community and the amazing city in which we live.
When elected, I will make it my priority to listen to your ideas and concerns, be a strong and effective voice, and be your representative to the city government, and echo our needs to the region and state.
I have demonstrated these strengths throughout my 25-year career as a registered nurse and as a mom. I am eager to bring these skills to benefit the residents of this city I am proud to call home.
During my career, it has always been a privilege to advocate for patients, assisting them to achieve goals and better quality of life. I ask you for your support and your vote to allow me the opportunity to represent you, be your advocate, and help meet the goals and visions for our beautiful city.
- Ellyn
- I will be a strong voice for safer roads and parks for everyone.
- I will be a strong voice for safer roads and parks for everyone.
- I believe we must preserve and manage our city’s vision for clean and healthy air and water.
- I am deeply concerned that the next generation may not be able to afford to live here in the future.
- I will collaborate with local officials and housing experts to help find solutions for safe, affordable, and equitable housing.
- Ellyn
- Ellyn
