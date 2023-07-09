Candidate Statement – Ellyn Saunders, LFP City Council Position 4

I will be a strong voice for safer roads and parks for everyone.

I believe we must preserve and manage our city’s vision for clean and healthy air and water.

I am deeply concerned that the next generation may not be able to afford to live here in the future.

I will collaborate with local officials and housing experts to help find solutions for safe, affordable, and equitable housing.





When elected, I will make it my priority to listen to your ideas and concerns, be a strong and effective voice, and be your representative to the city government, and echo our needs to the region and state.I have demonstrated these strengths throughout my 25-year career as a registered nurse and as a mom. I am eager to bring these skills to benefit the residents of this city I am proud to call home.During my career, it has always been a privilege to advocate for patients, assisting them to achieve goals and better quality of life. I ask you for your support and your vote to allow me the opportunity to represent you, be your advocate, and help meet the goals and visions for our beautiful city.- Ellyn