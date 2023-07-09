CORE rally at LFP City Hall on Thursday, July 13, 2023
Sunday, July 9, 2023
CORE (Citizens Organized to Rethink the Expansion of HWY 522 through Lake Forest Park) is a registered, 501(c)(4) entity, composed of Lake Forest Park residents. email info@corelfp.org
The group is concerned about the Sound Transit plan to add a dedicated bus lane and concrete retaining walls along SR 522 / Bothell Way through Lake Forest Park for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) to the 148th South Shoreline transit station.
They are planning a community rally on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 6:30pm, prior to the LFP city council meeting with Sound Transit's CEO. Lake Forest Park City Hall at Town Center, 17425 Ballinger Way NE.
Their ask of Sound Transit:
Use the design planned for 145th from the new South Shoreline Light Rail Station at I-5 to Bothell Way: queue bypass lane segments and bus transit signal priorities.
Sound Transit says this approach, without any need for lengthy dedicated bus lanes, will save 60% of the 16-minute shorter bus ride from Shoreline to Bothell during the weekday afternoon rush hour.
0 comments:
Post a Comment