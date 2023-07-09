CORE rally at LFP City Hall on Thursday, July 13, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023


Bothell Way now and in BRT design view

CORE (Citizens Organized to Rethink the Expansion of HWY 522 through Lake Forest Park) is a registered, 501(c)(4) entity, composed of Lake Forest Park residents. email info@corelfp.org

The group is concerned about the Sound Transit plan to add a dedicated bus lane and concrete retaining walls along SR 522 / Bothell Way through Lake Forest Park for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) to the 148th South Shoreline transit station.

They are planning a community rally on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 6:30pm, prior to the LFP city council meeting with Sound Transit's CEO. Lake Forest Park City Hall at Town Center, 17425 Ballinger Way NE.

Their ask of Sound Transit:
Use the design planned for 145th from the new South Shoreline Light Rail Station at I-5 to Bothell Way: queue bypass lane segments and bus transit signal priorities. 
Sound Transit says this approach, without any need for lengthy dedicated bus lanes, will save 60% of the 16-minute shorter bus ride from Shoreline to Bothell during the weekday afternoon rush hour.

