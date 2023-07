CORE rally at LFP City Hall on Thursday, July 13, 2023

Bothell Way now and in BRT design view

The group is concerned about the Sound Transit plan to add a dedicated bus lane and concrete retaining walls along SR 522 / Bothell Way through Lake Forest Park for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) to the 148th South Shoreline transit station.





They are planning a community rally on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 6:30pm, prior to the LFP city council meeting with Sound Transit's CEO. Lake Forest Park City Hall at Town Center, 17425 Ballinger Way NE





Use the design planned for 145th from the new South Shoreline Light Rail Station at I-5 to Bothell Way: queue bypass lane segments and bus transit signal priorities.

Sound Transit says this approach, without any need for lengthy dedicated bus lanes, will save 60% of the 16-minute shorter bus ride from Shoreline to Bothell during the weekday afternoon rush hour.

Their ask of Sound Transit: