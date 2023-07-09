Retired Shoreline teacher and wife included in Campanario drawing

Gabriel Campanario sent the drawing to Jim Siscel

who shares it with our readers

Friday, July 7, 2023 The Seattle Times featured a large drawing by Seattle Sketcher Gabriel Campanario on the cover of a special section previewing the All-Star games at Lumen Field. Friday, July 7, 2023 The Seattle Times featured a large drawing by Seattle Sketcher Gabriel Campanario on the cover of a special section previewing the All-Star games at Lumen Field.





Gabe wanted to show a collection of baseball fans and thought it would be fun to draw actual people. He put out a notice asking baseball fans to send in their photos.





In the final version, every person in the drawing is an actual local fan.





Back row, center Jim and Andrea Siscel Look at the back row. The second couple from the left are Jim and Andrea Siscel. Look at the back row. The second couple from the left are Jim and Andrea Siscel.





Jim retired from Shoreline Schools after teaching at Echo Lake Elementary. In his retirement, he works with several local classrooms, helping them to raise and then release salmon fry.









Jim and Andrea have a goal to see a game in every baseball stadium in the United States. They were at 323 before COVID slowed them down.











