Taxpayer Transparency Tool for August Ballot Measures
Saturday, July 15, 2023
King County Assessor John Wilson released his August 2023 primary election Taxpayer Transparency Tool, a website which provides each King County taxpayer an individualized accounting of where their property tax dollars go, and the estimated cost of any proposed property tax measure to be voted on.
All voters in King County will be asked to vote on a renewal of the King County Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy.
“Taxpayers have a right to know where their money is going, and what each proposed property tax levy will cost them,” said Wilson. “Property taxes keep going up. We need to make sure the public understands why.”
Property Tax Measures on the August Ballot:
COUNTYWIDE: King County Prop 1: Renewal of the Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services Levy
The tool can be found here.. There is a link to the tool on left side menu of the Assessor’s web page
The Transparency Tool only shows the impact of property tax measures. Other ballot measures, including sales tax measures or benefit charges, are not included.
The Tax Transparency Tool was introduced by Assessor Wilson and first used during the April special election in 2018.
The Tax Transparency Tool was developed for the King County Assessor by Spatialest Inc, a unique enterprise software company focusing on Location, Value and Technology. The company also created “Localscape” for the King County Assessor in 2014, (a map-based visualization tool) that aggregates data to present information.
