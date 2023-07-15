WSDOT to close major routes for maintenance this weekend
Saturday, July 15, 2023
|The upcoming "monster" closures on SR 520 and Montlake Boulevard will lead to significant progress in the project, which is on track to finish early next year. Graphic courtesy WSDOT
SEATTLE: Closures on SR 520, Montlake Boulevard started Friday July 14
People will encounter what we’re calling “monster” roadway closures on and around State Route 520 in Seattle starting Friday night, July 14, 2023.
Early warning: It’s not going to be pretty. In a nutshell, we’re closing parts of the SR 520 bridge across Lake Washington for two weekends in a row (July 14-17 and 21-24). Moreover, we’re closing Montlake Boulevard, one of Seattle’s busiest streets, during that entire 10-day stretch.
Why is this happening?
We’re aiming to complete the SR 520 Montlake Project early next year. This is a major phase of SR 520’s ongoing reconstruction between Interstate 5 in Seattle and I-405 on the east side of Lake Washington. The Montlake Project’s final stages, unavoidably, require several significant closures.
We know these closures are tough. The good news is drivers will see significant progress at the end of this “monster closure.” We’ll straighten Montlake Boulevard into its final north-south alignment. We’ll also open two new SR 520 on-ramps from Montlake: one westbound and one eastbound. The eastbound on-ramp will link to a new, three-lane eastbound bridge between Montlake and the SR 520 floating bridge. (We like to call the new eastbound span the world’s longest on-ramp to the world’s longest floating bridge.)
Even more exciting is that drivers will see a new, landscaped lid over SR 520 by early 2024. More details on the closures can be found in our blog.
--WSDOT
