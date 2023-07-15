Jobs: WSDOT Maintenance Mechanic 3 – HVAC









Job description and application





Safety is paramount and this position is expected to consider personal, co-worker, and public safety as the first and foremost objective during the planning and performance of all activities in connection with work assignments.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$62,597 – $72,526 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a skilled Maintenance Mechanic 3 to serve as the Heating Ventilation and Air Condition (HVAC) technician that will be responsible for performing skilled journey-level work installing, maintaining, troubleshooting, repairing, and performing preventative maintenance on a variety of building systems that include mechanical, heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning.