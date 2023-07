Photo by Steven H. Robinson Shoreline Fire reports that they responded to 61 calls from midnight on the 4th til 8am on the 5th! Shoreline Fire reports that they responded to 61 calls from midnight on the 4th til 8am on the 5th!





And… our state is busy with wildfires. We have deployed our brush truck with three-BR 161 to the OIE Fire in Benton County.





We also deployed a medic unit with two for the Tunnel 5 Fire in Skamania County on the Columbia River.