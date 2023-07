Girl Scouts can earn a Ceramics Badge in three weeks at Shoreline Community College

Do you know a local girl scout? Sign them up to earn their Girl Scout Ceramics Badge in 3 weeks!





All supplies included to complete two glazed ceramic projects. For registered girl scouts age 11-17 years.



Fee: $79.00

Dates: 7/12/2023 - 7/26/2023 (W)

Times: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Room: Room 2065, Ceramics Lab on campus



Instructor: Mary Segle

Register here!





This three session class with Mary Segle, Shoreline SCC alum and Visual Arts program support, is designed to give girl scouts the hands-on experience to make two simple pottery projects to meet the requirements of for the Pottery Merit Badge.