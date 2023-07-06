Girl Scouts can earn a Ceramics Badge in three weeks at Shoreline Community College
Thursday, July 6, 2023
This three session class with Mary Segle, Shoreline SCC alum and Visual Arts program support, is designed to give girl scouts the hands-on experience to make two simple pottery projects to meet the requirements of for the Pottery Merit Badge.
All supplies included to complete two glazed ceramic projects. For registered girl scouts age 11-17 years.
Fee: $79.00
Dates: 7/12/2023 - 7/26/2023 (W)
Times: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Room: Room 2065, Ceramics Lab on campus
Fee: $79.00
Dates: 7/12/2023 - 7/26/2023 (W)
Times: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Room: Room 2065, Ceramics Lab on campus
16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Instructor: Mary Segle
Register here! Girl Scout Ceramics Badge (campusce.net)
Instructor: Mary Segle
Register here! Girl Scout Ceramics Badge (campusce.net)
0 comments:
Post a Comment