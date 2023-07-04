Scene on the Sound: Cruise ship meets the Nimitz on the Salish Sea
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
|Two giants head toward each other on the Salish Sea
Photo by Jan Hansen
Story and photos by Jan Hansen
Yesterday evening the naval aircraft carrier CVN 68, USS Nimitz was headed south at the same time that the Norwegian Cruise Line Encore was on her way to Alaska.
|Norwegian Cruise Line Encore was on her way to Alaska
Photo by Jan Hansen
The Nimitz, 1040 feet in length, is one of the largest warships in the world; the Encore, 1094 feet in length, carries over 4,000 passengers.
|Cruise passengers and naval crew were on the decks watching the spectable
Photo by Jan Hansen
0 comments:
Post a Comment