Scene on the Sound: Cruise ship meets the Nimitz on the Salish Sea

Two giants head toward each other on the Salish Sea

Photo by Jan Hansen

Norwegian Cruise Line Encore was on her way to Alaska

Photo by Jan Hansen

Cruise passengers and naval crew were on the decks watching the spectable

Photo by Jan Hansen They passed at the mid-channel buoy with cruise passengers and naval crew on the decks watching the spectacle. I, too, was on deck thoroughly enjoying the sight.







Yesterday evening the naval aircraft carrier CVN 68, USS Nimitz was headed south at the same time that the Norwegian Cruise Line Encore was on her way to Alaska.