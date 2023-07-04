Scene on the Sound: Cruise ship meets the Nimitz on the Salish Sea

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Two giants head toward each other on the Salish Sea
Photo by Jan Hansen

Story and photos by Jan Hansen

Yesterday evening the naval aircraft carrier CVN 68, USS Nimitz was headed south at the same time that the Norwegian Cruise Line Encore was on her way to Alaska. 

Norwegian Cruise Line Encore was on her way to Alaska
Photo by Jan Hansen

The Nimitz, 1040 feet in length, is one of the largest warships in the world; the Encore, 1094 feet in length, carries over 4,000 passengers.

Cruise passengers and naval crew were on the decks watching the spectable
Photo by Jan Hansen
They passed at the mid-channel buoy with cruise passengers and naval crew on the decks watching the spectacle. I, too, was on deck thoroughly enjoying the sight.


