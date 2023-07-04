Continue your education with fun classes for the summer

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Continuing Education classes are offered through Shoreline Community College

Check out the new summer brochure featuring an array of Continuing Education classes for adults and youth summer camps at Shoreline Community College. 

The quarter starts July 3rd and runs through August 26th. Peruse the brochure or go to Continuing Education | Shoreline Community College for more details and registration links!

