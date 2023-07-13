NEW PRICE! Herbs and Recipes - Grow, Make and Use
Thursday, July 13, 2023
We will explore using herbs in sweet and savory recipes and then you will aromatic dried mixtures, scented gifts and herbal infused vinegars to take home!
(children 10 or older, with supervision).
Dates: 7/18/2023 (TUES)
Times: 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Fee: $49.00
Room 1504
Instructor: Kathy Anderson
Times: 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Fee: $49.00
Room 1504
Instructor: Kathy Anderson
REGISTER
Continuing Education from Shoreline Community College
Continuing Education from Shoreline Community College
0 comments:
Post a Comment