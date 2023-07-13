NEW PRICE! Herbs and Recipes - Grow, Make and Use

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Grow your own herbs and learn how to dry and store them for year-round use. 

We will explore using herbs in sweet and savory recipes and then you will aromatic dried mixtures, scented gifts and herbal infused vinegars to take home! 

(children 10 or older, with supervision).

Dates: 7/18/2023 (TUES)
Times: 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Fee: $49.00
Room 1504
Instructor: Kathy Anderson

Posted by DKH at 11:10 PM
