Estelle goes to the Market (Shoreline Farmers Market)

Intern Estelle Lee and a friend went to the Shoreline Farmers Market to check it out from a youth perspective. It should be noted that the musicians are different every week and the vendors and food trucks also change from week to week. The market is held every Saturday from 10am to 2pm at the Shoreline Park 'n Ride at 192nd and Aurora --Editor





Shoreline Farmers Market’s entrance on a bright Saturday afternoon

Shoreline Farmers Market: More Than a Farmers Market Shoreline Farmers Market: More Than a Farmers Market





Magaña Farms’ shaded, red booth

But this farmers market may have changed my habits. As my friend and I glanced around the stands for Hayton and Magaña Farms, I couldn’t help but call my family. Were we in need of juicy red cherries? Or ripe golden onions? But this farmers market may have changed my habits. As my friend and I glanced around the stands for Hayton and Magaña Farms, I couldn’t help but call my family. Were we in need of juicy red cherries? Or ripe golden onions?





Olsen Farms offers tubs of bacon, sausage, pork chops, and more

Coleville’s Olsen Farms displayed a delicious double-booth set-up with every kind of beef, lamb, and pork.

Another booth, Little Lolos Farms, even brought specialty herbs and microgreens from their innovative vertical farm in Belltown.



Shoreline Farmers Market is also “more than a farmers

A food truck, Kathmandu MoMoCha, pulled into a spot by the entrance, offering Nepalese street food and Himalayan dumplings.

“Your dog called… said to bring PupCakes!”

Even dogs can enjoy a gourmet snack at the PupCakes stand, ready for hungry pups with a tub of water besides their fresh-baked mixes. Even dogs can enjoy a gourmet snack at the PupCakes stand, ready for hungry pups with a tub of water besides their fresh-baked mixes.

Trying out Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce

At Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce, my friend and I tested five different gourmet sauces with local ingredients. Luckily, we had a bottle of water for between rounds. When water no longer sufficed, we turned around to see Smith Brothers milk and Seattle Pops in the booths conveniently across. For $5.50 each, I got a mint chocolate chip pop (my go-to), and my friend got chocolate banana. At Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce, my friend and I tested five different gourmet sauces with local ingredients. Luckily, we had a bottle of water for between rounds. When water no longer sufficed, we turned around to see Smith Brothers milk and Seattle Pops in the booths conveniently across. For $5.50 each, I got a mint chocolate chip pop (my go-to), and my friend got chocolate banana.

Fan-favorite Seattle Pops sells pops of eight different flavors

Shoreline Farmers Market brings not only good eats, but good information. With stands like Save Shoreline Trees, I learned about tree canopies in Shoreline that are currently at risk with our city’s zoning plans. Shoreline Farmers Market brings not only good eats, but good information. With stands like Save Shoreline Trees, I learned about tree canopies in Shoreline that are currently at risk with our city’s zoning plans.

Alluria displays colorful candles with colorful flags supporting LGBTQ visitors

At the woman and LGBTQ-owned candle company, Alluria, I sniffed beach and Prince-inspired candles while learning about the Lambert House, a center for LGBTQ youth in Seattle. At the woman and LGBTQ-owned candle company, Alluria, I sniffed beach and Prince-inspired candles while learning about the Lambert House, a center for LGBTQ youth in Seattle.

Manuel Castro Glass displayed gorgeous glasswork — in the shape of leaves, cups, and even spears. Nearby, M Jewelry sold colorful dangly earrings and necklaces in the shade. As I was about to leave, I saw kids lined up at a face painting table.

Jitensha takes a break to speak with passersby

Along with visual arts, my whole experience at the market was backed by garage pop duo Jitensha singing “Home” by Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros. It made me truly love my home of Shoreline. Along with visual arts, my whole experience at the market was backed by garage pop duo Jitensha singing “Home” by Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros. It made me truly love my home of Shoreline.



Another booth, Little Lolos Farms, even brought specialty herbs and microgreens from their innovative vertical farm in Belltown.Shoreline Farmers Market is also “more than a farmers market .” Besides the tasty fruits and vegetables dispersed, it offers other dishes for brunch or dessert like Bosnian pastries, Indonesian eatery, and multiple Mediterranean options with pita and hummus.

Story and photos by Estelle LeeLive music, art displays, and food with fresh ingredients from all around the world — am I at Bumbershoot? Nope, this is Shoreline Farmers Market.Though I’ve lived in Shoreline for many years, I had never visited the 10-year-old seasonal farmers market. My parents do the grocery shopping, so I never went out to buy produce for the family either.