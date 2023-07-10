MLB All-Star Week ready to hit a home run in Seattle, but plan ahead for increased traffic on the roads

Monday, July 10, 2023

Lots of fun inside the ballpark - lots of traffic outside
Photo courtesy WSP

Major League Baseball’s highly anticipated All-Star Week will bring excitement – and increased traffic – to the Puget Sound area with several planned activities in and around Seattle Friday, July 7, through Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Several of the All-Star Week events occur during the evening commute. Whether attending All-Star Week events, taking regular trips or traveling through Seattle for other destinations, everyone is urged to plan ahead for increased traffic across the region and allow extra travel time to safely arrive at destinations. 

Ways to help keep everyone moving include traveling during non-peak times if possible, delaying non-essential trips and using transit and other alternative modes of transportation.



