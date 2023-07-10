Jobs: WSDOT IT Customer Support Supervisor

Monday, July 10, 2023

WSDOT
IT Customer Support Supervisor
Shoreline, WA – Headquarters
$83,261 – $109,230 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking an IT Customer Support Supervisor to join our team and contribute to our vision of being an innovative technology enterprise enabling a safe, sustainable, and integrated multimodal transportation system for Washington travelers. 

As the supervisor for the Northwest Region (NWR) Field Services team, you will play a crucial role in providing secure, reliable, and cost-effective technology solutions to support 2000 users and a quarter of the agency's end-user device assets. 

Your responsibilities will include leading a team of 9 technicians, researching, and creating custom support solutions, ensuring solution design, development, implementation, and support, and managing system/asset life cycling. 

Additionally, you will be responsible for developing resources and training to support newer technologies and serving as a valuable resource for the support team and various IT departments. Join us in improving communities and economic vitality through technology-enabled transportation options.

Job description and application


Posted by DKH at 1:14 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  