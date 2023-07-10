Jobs: WSDOT IT Customer Support Supervisor





As the supervisor for the Northwest Region (NWR) Field Services team, you will play a crucial role in providing secure, reliable, and cost-effective technology solutions to support 2000 users and a quarter of the agency's end-user device assets.





Your responsibilities will include leading a team of 9 technicians, researching, and creating custom support solutions, ensuring solution design, development, implementation, and support, and managing system/asset life cycling.









Job description and application





Additionally, you will be responsible for developing resources and training to support newer technologies and serving as a valuable resource for the support team and various IT departments. Join us in improving communities and economic vitality through technology-enabled transportation options.

Shoreline, WA – Headquarters$83,261 – $109,230 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking an IT Customer Support Supervisor to join our team and contribute to our vision of being an innovative technology enterprise enabling a safe, sustainable, and integrated multimodal transportation system for Washington travelers.