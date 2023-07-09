Make a Meerkat Puppet at the Richmond Beach Library Friday July 14, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023

Make a Meerkat Puppet! 

Friday, July 14, 2:00pm at the Richmond Beach Library 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177

Make a realistic and fuzzy meerkat puppet that can pop out of its burrow.

Ages 6 to 12, ages 6 and 7 with adult. No participants under the age of 6.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library

Please register only the children who will be participating. Doors close 10 minutes after program begins.

Register here


Posted by DKH at 10:18 PM
Tags: ,

