Make a Meerkat Puppet at the Richmond Beach Library Friday July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2:00pm at the Richmond Beach Library 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177 Make a realistic and fuzzy meerkat puppet that can pop out of its burrow.Ages 6 to 12, ages 6 and 7 with adult. No participants under the age of 6.Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach LibraryPlease register only the children who will be participating. Doors close 10 minutes after program begins.