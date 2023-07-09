Eastern Oregon University announces spring term Dean's List

Eastern Oregon University named 559 students to the dean's list for the 2023 spring term.

Shoreline, WA



Brittany Kestner, Education, Early Childhood Education

Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework for the duration of the term.The following student from your area earned this distinction.HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, MAJOR