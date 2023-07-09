Help out in a Shoreline Park this week
Sunday, July 9, 2023
|Photo by Joy Wood
Go to the events map page to register online
No experience necessary - just bring your enthusiasm for community-engaged restoration at any of the parks listed below.
We welcome individuals, families, and groups who would like to do good removing noxious weeds and installing native plants – rain or shine!
We will provide gloves, and tools. Please bring a water bottle, layers for the weather, and tough shoes and clothes that can get muddy.
We work in the following city parks:
Addresses and maps are at the website
No experience necessary - just bring your enthusiasm for community-engaged restoration at any of the parks listed below.
We welcome individuals, families, and groups who would like to do good removing noxious weeds and installing native plants – rain or shine!
We will provide gloves, and tools. Please bring a water bottle, layers for the weather, and tough shoes and clothes that can get muddy.
We work in the following city parks:
- Boeing Creek
- Bruggers Bog
- Darnell
- Echo Lake
- Hamlin
- Twin Ponds
- North City
- Northcrest
- Shoreline
- Shoreview
- Paramount Openspace
- Richmond Beach Saltwater Beach
- Pick your location and date and sign up!
Addresses and maps are at the website
0 comments:
Post a Comment