Help out in a Shoreline Park this week

Boeing Creek

Bruggers Bog

Darnell

Echo Lake

Hamlin

Twin Ponds

North City

Northcrest

Shoreline

Shoreview

Paramount Openspace

Richmond Beach Saltwater Beach

No experience necessary - just bring your enthusiasm for community-engaged restoration at any of the parks listed below.We welcome individuals, families, and groups who would like to do good removing noxious weeds and installing native plants – rain or shine!We will provide gloves, and tools. Please bring a water bottle, layers for the weather, and tough shoes and clothes that can get muddy.We work in the following city parks: