Historian David Buerge to speak at RB Library Saturday on Indigenous Communities of Richmond Beach
Thursday, July 13, 2023
|Historian David Burge will speak at the
Richmond Beach Library Saturday
Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 1:00pm-2:30pm at the Richmond Beach Library
Local historian David Buerge will discuss research on the lives of the indigenous peoples who traveled through and inhabited the Richmond Beach area.
Registration not required. The library is located at 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177.
