Historian David Buerge to speak at RB Library Saturday on Indigenous Communities of Richmond Beach

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Historian David Burge will speak at the 
Richmond Beach Library Saturday
Indigenous Communities of Richmond Beach

Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 1:00pm-2:30pm at the Richmond Beach Library

Local historian David Buerge will discuss research on the lives of the indigenous peoples who traveled through and inhabited the Richmond Beach area. 

Registration not required. The library is located at 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177.


Posted by DKH at 3:02 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  