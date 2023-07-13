North Helpline Bitter Lake Food Bank celebrates its 6th year anniversary

North Helpline is inviting everyone to join them to celebrate their 6th year in the Bitter Lake neighborhood!

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023; 1-4pm

Where: Bitter Lake Community Center - 13035 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133

Who: Everyone is invited to attend with their families, enjoy some appetizers, and learn about the community resources available in the North Seattle community.

North Helpline operates a food access program in the Bitter Lake and Broadview neighborhoods of North Seattle. This free and family-friendly event will have food, games, music, and resources from community partners!North Helpline is a local nonprofit organization that provides access to food through two food banks and a home grocery delivery program. North Helpline also works on homelessness prevention through a direct financial assistance program for rent, utilities, and moving costs.