North Helpline Bitter Lake Food Bank celebrates its 6th year anniversary
Thursday, July 13, 2023
North Helpline operates a food access program in the Bitter Lake and Broadview neighborhoods of North Seattle. This free and family-friendly event will have food, games, music, and resources from community partners!
North Helpline is a local nonprofit organization that provides access to food through two food banks and a home grocery delivery program. North Helpline also works on homelessness prevention through a direct financial assistance program for rent, utilities, and moving costs.
North Helpline is a local nonprofit organization that provides access to food through two food banks and a home grocery delivery program. North Helpline also works on homelessness prevention through a direct financial assistance program for rent, utilities, and moving costs.
- When: Sunday, July 30, 2023; 1-4pm
- Where: Bitter Lake Community Center - 13035 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133
- Who: Everyone is invited to attend with their families, enjoy some appetizers, and learn about the community resources available in the North Seattle community.
0 comments:
Post a Comment