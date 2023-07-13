North Helpline Bitter Lake Food Bank celebrates its 6th year anniversary

Thursday, July 13, 2023

North Helpline is inviting everyone to join them to celebrate their 6th year in the Bitter Lake neighborhood! 

North Helpline operates a food access program in the Bitter Lake and Broadview neighborhoods of North Seattle. This free and family-friendly event will have food, games, music, and resources from community partners!

North Helpline is a local nonprofit organization that provides access to food through two food banks and a home grocery delivery program. North Helpline also works on homelessness prevention through a direct financial assistance program for rent, utilities, and moving costs.

  • When: Sunday, July 30, 2023; 1-4pm
  • Where: Bitter Lake Community Center - 13035 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133
  • Who: Everyone is invited to attend with their families, enjoy some appetizers, and learn about the community resources available in the North Seattle community.


