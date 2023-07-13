Celebration of Life Saturday for Mary E. Pacher



This coming Saturday July 15, 2023 at 2pm Saint Dunstan's is celebrating the life of Mary E. Pacher.









Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband Charles (Chuck) and her family.



Saint Dunstan's is located at 722 N 145th St, Shoreline WA 98133

It is our hope to give them the opportunity to remember her and these memories. We invite anyone from the community who Mary touched to come and celebrate this amazing woman with us.









Mary was a beloved long-time parishioner at St. Dunstan’s who tirelessly contributed to our church community as well as the Shoreline community at large in so many ways - Senior Warden, Vestry member, director of children’s and youth group education, and member of the choir, just to name a few.Her legacy as a Sunday School Teacher and program leader will be remembered for a very long time. We know that many children and families look back fondly on their time with her.