Dunn Gardens class: Native Plants for Pollinators and Birds

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Native plants at Dunn Gardens. Photo courtesy DG

"Native Plants for Pollinators and Birds"
Members: $15 | Not-Yet-Members: $20
Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 1pm

"What’s with the buzz about native plants?
  • Native plants sequester, or remove, carbon from the air.
  • Native plants provide shelter and food for wildlife.
  • Native plants promote biodiversity and stewardship of our natural heritage.
  • Native plants are beautiful and increase scenic values!

Join our horticulture team to learn about native plants and how to use them in your garden. 

Sample some treats made from plants native to our area while we talk about why native plants are so important for the birds and the bees. Then we’ll head out to the garden to see examples. 

Class fee includes a native plant to take home.

Dunn Gardens 13533 Northshire Rd NW, Seattle WA 98177

Register here


