Girl Scout STEM Exploration Badge workshop on July 8, 2023
Sunday, July 2, 2023
This one day workshop is open to rising 4th-8th grade (Juniors and Cadettes) girl scouts who will work with Shoreline Community College staff and faculty to earn their STEM exploration badge!
Scouts will learn about four STEM fields including: Automotive, Manufacturing, Biotech, Biology, Computer Science, and Physics.
For Junior and Cadette Girl Scouts.
Lunch and snack provided. Questions? Contact Amber Avery-Graff, aavery@shoreline.edu, 206-546-4793.
Fee: $5.00
Dates: Saturday 7/8/2023
Times: 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM
Instructor: Shoreline CC Faculty
Register at: Girl Scout STEM Exploration Badge Workshop (campusce.net)
