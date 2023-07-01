Volunteer in a local park this week

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Photo courtesy Green Shoreline Partnership
You are invited to join the City of Shoreline’s Forest Stewards to perform ecological restoration in Shoreline’s forested parks!

Go to the events map page to register online

No experience necessary - just bring your enthusiasm for community-engaged restoration at any of the parks listed below.

We welcome individuals, families, and groups who would like to do good removing noxious weeds and installing native plants – rain or shine!

We will provide gloves, and tools. Please bring a water bottle, layers for the weather, and tough shoes and clothes that can get muddy.

We work in the following city parks:
  • Boeing Creek
  • Bruggers Bog
  • Darnell
  • Echo Lake
  • Hamlin
  • Twin Ponds
  • North City
  • Northcrest
  • Shoreline
  • Shoreview
  • Paramount Openspace
  • Richmond Beach Saltwater Beach
Pick your location and date and sign up!

Addresses and maps are at the website


