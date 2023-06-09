Skills and drills tennis camp for middle and high school students from Arnie Moreno

Tennis coach Arnie Moreno Shorewood varsity tennis coach Arnie Moreno will hold a tennis camp for middle school and high school students. Learn to play tennis for a lifetime of fun! Shorewood varsity tennis coach Arnie Moreno will hold a tennis camp for middle school and high school students. Learn to play tennis for a lifetime of fun!

July 10 to 14, 2023.

Two hours each day from 10am to 12 noon.

For all skill levels from beginners to advanced.

Rackets provided for use during the camp if needed. Liability waiver can be submitted on the day the student starts the camp. Copy and print the schedule and liability waiver.



Arnie Moreno

PTR Certified Tennis Instructor

Shorewood High School Girls Varsity Tennis Coach

Shorewood High School Boys Varsity Tennis Coach

Shorewood High School 428 wins 16 Wesco South League Championships

WesCo South Coach of the Year 2022

Seattle P – I Girls Tennis Coach of the Year 2005

King 5 “ Coach that makes a Difference” Feb. 2008

Washington State University " Educator of Excellence" Award 2007





Time/ Days:

MONDAY – thru - FRIDAY 10am to 12 noon

Dates: July 10, 11, 12, 13, 14

LAST DAY OF CAMP

July 14, 2023

* 17th and 18th make up dates only for rain out lesson

* Call instructor for dates of make up lessons 206-412-3191

COST

5 two hour lessons for $125 or $25 per lesson

*Family plan – more than one family member in the camp :

5 2 hour group lessons for $100 per student or $ 20 / day- per student.

Checks payable to Arnie Moreno or pay by lesson or number of lessons you plan to take.

Mail payment or bring to first day of practice.

18904-32nd AVE NE, Lake Forest Park, WA. 98155







Games and Matches - Skill drills – Strategy



ALL LEVELS OF SKILL – BEGINNERS TO ADVANCED - MIDDLE SCHOOL TO HIGH SCHOOL



RACKET PROVIDED IF NEEDED - BALLS PROVIDED



Required by first week of tennis camp:

emergency contact

Ball Machine - Live ball drills - Fundamentals





CONTACT INFORMATION

Cell 206-412-3191

Home 206-367-9345

email: morenoarnie106@hotmail.com PLEASE CALL or email ARNIE MORENO TO SIGN UP, signups accepted on any day during the camp





ENROLLMENT FORM

—————————————————————————————————



Student name __________________________________________



Parent signature ________________________________________



Emergency contact # ____________________________________



Insurance ( name of company only ) _______________________________________



I release any claim for liability for Summer Tennis Skills and Drills ( Camp ), instructors and Moreno Company. I understand the risk involved in physical activities required in tennis and hold the Camp and instructors harmless. The Camp and instructors will use appropriate and safe instructional techniques, equipment and drills.







