Shoreline's new cottage housing ordinance

This is how it’s supposed to work. The Shoreline City Council listened to and implemented the public input on Cottage Housing.





As I reported in SAN on September 30, 2022 , part of public outreach included a September 2nd virtual meeting of the Cottage Housing Focus Group. I was a member of the Focus Group and was impressed by the comments of all members. Clearly everyone had given it a lot of thought and was familiar with the existing Cottage Housing in Shoreline.





There’s no guarantee that multiple developments of Cottage Housing will be built. There is never a guarantee that a proposed new idea will succeed.