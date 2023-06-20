20 Year Reunion: Calling all SW Class of '03 "Chewbaccas"

Thursday, June 15, 2023


We are excited to celebrate our 20-year reunion on Saturday, July 1, 2023 with a reunion in two parts.  Please visit our reunion website for additional information:

Part 1: Family-Friendly Picnic in the Park
Sat. July 1, 3-5pm | Cromwell Park

We've booked the Outdoor Amphitheater at Cromwell Park, just off Meridian in central Shoreline. We'll provide lawn games and light refreshments. Keen to show off your pandemic-honed baking skills? Please bring a homemade baked good to share.

Free event. Kids, partners, and pets-on-leashes welcome!

Part 2: Drinks at a Pub
Sat. July 1, 7-9pm | Ridgecrest Public House

We are delighted to share that the kind folks at Ridgecrest Pub, across from the Crest Theater, have offered us the free use of their beautiful outdoor patio. Food truck and (per your request) plenty of parking available.

Free admission, no-host bar. Partners welcome. No children, please.

Additional details, photos and a memorial page on our reunion website. Please reach out to our volunteers with any questions or offers of support at shorewood2003.reunion@gmail.com.

Thank you and see you on July 1!


Posted by DKH at 4:01 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  