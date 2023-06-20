20 Year Reunion: Calling all SW Class of '03 "Chewbaccas"



We are excited to celebrate our 20-year reunion on Saturday, July 1, 2023 with a reunion in two parts. Please visit our reunion website for additional information:





Part 1: Family-Friendly Picnic in the Park

Sat. July 1, 3-5pm | Cromwell Park





We've booked the Outdoor Amphitheater at Cromwell Park, just off Meridian in central Shoreline. We'll provide lawn games and light refreshments. Keen to show off your pandemic-honed baking skills? Please bring a homemade baked good to share.





Free event. Kids, partners, and pets-on-leashes welcome!



Part 2: Drinks at a Pub

Sat. July 1, 7-9pm | Ridgecrest Public House





We are delighted to share that the kind folks at Ridgecrest Pub, across from the Crest Theater, have offered us the free use of their beautiful outdoor patio. Food truck and (per your request) plenty of parking available.









Additional details, photos and a memorial page on our



Free admission, no-host bar. Partners welcome. No children, please. Additional details, photos and a memorial page on our reunion website. Please reach out to our volunteers with any questions or offers of support at shorewood2003.reunion@gmail.com

Thank you and see you on July 1!





