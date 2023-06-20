20 Year Reunion: Calling all SW Class of '03 "Chewbaccas"
Thursday, June 15, 2023
We are excited to celebrate our 20-year reunion on Saturday, July 1, 2023 with a reunion in two parts. Please visit our reunion website for additional information:
Part 1: Family-Friendly Picnic in the Park
Sat. July 1, 3-5pm | Cromwell Park
We've booked the Outdoor Amphitheater at Cromwell Park, just off Meridian in central Shoreline. We'll provide lawn games and light refreshments. Keen to show off your pandemic-honed baking skills? Please bring a homemade baked good to share.
Free event. Kids, partners, and pets-on-leashes welcome!
Part 2: Drinks at a Pub
Sat. July 1, 7-9pm | Ridgecrest Public House
We are delighted to share that the kind folks at Ridgecrest Pub, across from the Crest Theater, have offered us the free use of their beautiful outdoor patio. Food truck and (per your request) plenty of parking available.
Free admission, no-host bar. Partners welcome. No children, please.
Additional details, photos and a memorial page on our reunion website. Please reach out to our volunteers with any questions or offers of support at shorewood2003.reunion@gmail.com.
Thank you and see you on July 1!
