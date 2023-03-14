Ukulele jam sessions now at the Senior Activity Center - all acoustic stringed instruments welcome



Photo by Isumi Daizy on Unsplash The Senior Activity Center welcomes the Puget Sound Strummers Ukulele players!





This group was founded in Edmonds 25 years ago.





After a two year break due to COVID, they are excited to be playing together again!



All acoustic stringed instruments are welcome.





The group plays from two binders of over 300 songs each in ukulele and guitar chords. PDF versions are available.





Participants are welcome to bring printed copies of songs to introduce to the group.



If you are a player, grab your instrument and head to the jam session! Any players are welcome to join the fun!







Days: 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of the Month

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center - Bridge Room

Address: 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 - southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus

Cost: Members: $3

Non-Members: $5 Please check in and pay at the Reception Desk.



