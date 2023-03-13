Give your feedback about the Stride S3 bus rapid transit route and design in in-person sessions

Monday, March 13, 2023

Photo courtesy Sound Transit
Join us at an in-person drop-in session to learn about Stride S3’s 60% design plans for cities along the SR 522 corridor.

*Since sharing the preliminary 60% design plans in November 2022, we’ve collaborated with transit partners, members of the public, and city jurisdictions to continue advancing the designs.

Stride S3 in-person drop-in sessions

A drop-in session is an opportunity for people in the community to have their questions answered by subject-matter experts. 

This session is a highly effective way to gather feedback from community members that have variety of concerns ranging from property owner affects to seeing specific design plans. 
  • Community members will be able to speak one-on-one with project staff and responses will be recorded and summarized. 
  • Subject-matter experts will be available to answer questions about the project’s background, design plans, and the property acquisition process. 
  • Attendees will also have the opportunity to view the latest segment designs and take a pre-construction survey focused on what the project team should keep in mind about their community as construction plans are developed.
The dates and times for the in-person drop-in sessions are:
If you have questions about the latest designs for Stride S3, please email brt@soundtransit.org



Posted by DKH at 11:25 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  