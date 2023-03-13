Give your feedback about the Stride S3 bus rapid transit route and design in in-person sessions
Monday, March 13, 2023
|Photo courtesy Sound Transit
*Since sharing the preliminary 60% design plans in November 2022, we’ve collaborated with transit partners, members of the public, and city jurisdictions to continue advancing the designs.
Stride S3 in-person drop-in sessions
A drop-in session is an opportunity for people in the community to have their questions answered by subject-matter experts.
This session is a highly effective way to gather feedback from community members that have variety of concerns ranging from property owner affects to seeing specific design plans.
- Community members will be able to speak one-on-one with project staff and responses will be recorded and summarized.
- Subject-matter experts will be available to answer questions about the project’s background, design plans, and the property acquisition process.
- Attendees will also have the opportunity to view the latest segment designs and take a pre-construction survey focused on what the project team should keep in mind about their community as construction plans are developed.
The dates and times for the in-person drop-in sessions are:
- Lake Forest Park: Wednesday, March 15 from 3pm to 7pm at Brookside Elementary School, 17447 37th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
- Seattle/Shoreline: Wednesday, March 22 from 3pm to 7pm at Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church 14724 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
- Kenmore: Tuesday, March 28 from 4pm to 8pm at Kenmore City Hall 18120 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA 98028
If you have questions about the latest designs for Stride S3, please email brt@soundtransit.org
