Call to artists: Transform an Art Vase for the ShoreLake Arts Gala

Monday, March 13, 2023

ShoreLake Arts invites all artists-at-heart to transform a clear glass cylinder vase into a work of art that will be raffled at the Gala on March 25, 2023. 

What can you do with it? Fill it? Paint on it? Decorate and bedazzle it? Break it into pieces and make something new? 

Anything you want - cultivate your own creativity! 

Vases are available in two sizes, short and tall, and only 10 available. Vases can be picked up from the ShoreLake Arts office in the Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155

Stop by M-Th from 10am - 2pm to pick up your vase or call the office at 206-417-4645 for more information or to schedule a time.

Bloom! Gala for the Arts is Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:30pm, Nile Golf and Country Club




