SEIU 775: Call Center Skills Program at Shoreline Community College
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Prepare for a career in an organization that is changing the lives of low wage workers and building a labor movement for the future.
SEIU 775 represent more than 45,000 long-term care workers providing quality in-home care, nursing home care, and adult day health services in Washington State and Montana.
Essentials in Customer Service - A certificate program that prepares you for an interview with SEIU 775
- Be interview ready in 4 weeks
- Earn up to $20.60/hour to start
- Salary differential for multi-language speakers*
- No degree required
- Free or reduced tuition for qualified
- An interview is contingent on completion of program
- Shifts are 8 hours per day, 5 days per week (Mon-Fri)
- Remote / Work from Home
- Benefits include:$25 Gym Membership (per month)
- $100 Wi-Fi (per month)
- Fully employer-paid family health, dental, vision and pharmacy benefits
- Sick Time / Vacation Days / Paid Holidays
- We have several funding sources, which will be available to cover the tuition and fees for all selected participants.
Course is 4 weeks long. Participants will meet once a week in-person.
One course will prepare you to begin working in a call center environment in 4 weeks:
- Customer Service Skills
- Intake calls, note taking, and processing service requests
- Case management
- Computer Skills
- Basic computer troubleshooting, basic computer / keyboard, Microsoft office, understanding data
Bilingual candidates encouraged to apply
Reach out ASAP via the email address below to get on the list!
Learn more and enroll now: connect@shoreline.edu
Classes start: April 3 , 2023
Shoreline Community College is committed to nondiscrimination. To request this information in an alternate format or for disability accommodation, contact Student Accessibility Services (206-546-4545, 206-546-4520 TTY, sas@shoreline.edu) or visit www.shoreline.edu/accessibility.
The campus is located at 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
