SEIU 775: Call Center Skills Program at Shoreline Community College



Prepare for a career in an organization that is changing the lives of low wage workers and building a labor movement for the future.

Be interview ready in 4 weeks

Earn up to $20.60/hour to start

Salary differential for multi-language speakers*

No degree required

Free or reduced tuition for qualified

An interview is contingent on completion of program

Shifts are 8 hours per day, 5 days per week (Mon-Fri)

Remote / Work from Home

Benefits include:$25 Gym Membership (per month)

$100 Wi-Fi (per month)

Fully employer-paid family health, dental, vision and pharmacy benefits

Sick Time / Vacation Days / Paid Holidays

We have several funding sources, which will be available to cover the tuition and fees for all selected participants. Core Curriculum



Course is 4 weeks long. Participants will meet once a week in-person.





One course will prepare you to begin working in a call center environment in 4 weeks:

Customer Service Skills

Intake calls, note taking, and processing service requests



Case management

Computer Skills

Basic computer troubleshooting, basic computer / keyboard, Microsoft office, understanding data



Reach out ASAP via the email address below to get on the list!



Learn more and enroll now:



Classes start: April 3 , 2023



Shoreline Community College is committed to nondiscrimination. To request this information in an alternate format or for disability accommodation, contact Student Accessibility Services (206-546-4545, 206-546-4520 TTY,



Bilingual candidates encouraged to apply

Reach out ASAP via the email address below to get on the list!

Learn more and enroll now: connect@shoreline.edu

Classes start: April 3 , 2023

Shoreline Community College is committed to nondiscrimination. To request this information in an alternate format or for disability accommodation, contact Student Accessibility Services (206-546-4545, 206-546-4520 TTY, sas@shoreline.edu ) or visit www.shoreline.edu/accessibility

The campus is located at 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133









SEIU 775 represent more than 45,000 long-term care workers providing quality in-home care, nursing home care, and adult day health services in Washington State and Montana.A certificate program that prepares you for an interview with SEIU 775