SEIU 775: Call Center Skills Program at Shoreline Community College

Tuesday, March 14, 2023


Prepare for a career in an organization that is changing the lives of low wage workers and building a labor movement for the future.

SEIU 775 represent more than 45,000 long-term care workers providing quality in-home care, nursing home care, and adult day health services in Washington State and Montana.

Essentials in Customer Service - A certificate program that prepares you for an interview with SEIU 775
  • Be interview ready in 4 weeks
  • Earn up to $20.60/hour to start
  • Salary differential for multi-language speakers*
  • No degree required
  • Free or reduced tuition for qualified
Employment
  • An interview is contingent on completion of program
  • Shifts are 8 hours per day, 5 days per week (Mon-Fri)
  • Remote / Work from Home
  • Benefits include:$25 Gym Membership (per month)
  • $100 Wi-Fi (per month)
  • Fully employer-paid family health, dental, vision and pharmacy benefits
  • Sick Time / Vacation Days / Paid Holidays
Funding
  • We have several funding sources, which will be available to cover the tuition and fees for all selected participants.
Core Curriculum

Course is 4 weeks long. Participants will meet once a week in-person.

One course will prepare you to begin working in a call center environment in 4 weeks:
  • Customer Service Skills
    • Intake calls, note taking, and processing service requests
    • Case management
  • Computer Skills
    • Basic computer troubleshooting, basic computer / keyboard, Microsoft office, understanding data
Bilingual candidates encouraged to apply
Reach out ASAP via the email address below to get on the list!

Learn more and enroll now: connect@shoreline.edu

Classes start: April 3 , 2023

Shoreline Community College is committed to nondiscrimination. To request this information in an alternate format or for disability accommodation, contact Student Accessibility Services (206-546-4545, 206-546-4520 TTY, sas@shoreline.edu) or visit www.shoreline.edu/accessibility.

The campus is located at 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133


