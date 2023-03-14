Shoreline student honored on the Dean's Academic Honor List at Baylor University

Tuesday, March 14, 2023


WACO, Texas (March 13, 2023) – More than 5,100 Baylor University students have been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s Academic Honor List, which recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester.

Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.

HOMETOWN, STATE; ZIP CODE, NAME, COLLEGE

Shoreline, WA 98177

Faith Hollinrake, School of Education

Chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating University in Texas. Located in Waco, Baylor welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 100 countries to study a broad range of degrees among its 12 nationally recognized academic divisions.

For more information about Baylor University, visit www.baylor.edu



