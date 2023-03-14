Shoreline student honored on the Dean's Academic Honor List at Baylor University
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
WACO, Texas (March 13, 2023) – More than 5,100 Baylor University students have been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s Academic Honor List, which recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester.
Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
Shoreline, WA 98177
Faith Hollinrake, School of Education
