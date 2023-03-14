Calling all artists - create a design for Hellbent Brewing's latest Gate City IPA

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Hellbent Brewing in Lake City is seeking submissions for art to feature during their GateCity event this May! 

Hellbent Brewing brews their gold-award winning Gate City IPA, and funds are raised for North Helpline by local businesses.

The design will be used on this year’s cans, pint glasses, and a new shirt (same design for all 3)! 

The art can be whatever you want, but it should in some way reflect the Lake City neighborhood. We’re hoping to bring a splash of color to the event this year!

The design can feature artist accreditation and the selected artist will be paid.

Please submit your designs by end of day, Monday, March 27th

Hellbent Brewing and Watershed Pub and Kitchen collaborate to bring the award-winning GateCity IPA to the community during Seattle Beer Week. 

The annual project serves as a fundraiser for North Helpline, a local community services organization. 

Participating locations will donate $1 per pint of GateCity IPA sold to support the Northgate and Lake City communities (hence “GateCity IPA”) by supporting the important work of North Helpline.



Posted by DKH at 1:57 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  