Calling all artists - create a design for Hellbent Brewing's latest Gate City IPA

Hellbent Brewing in Lake City is seeking submissions for art to feature during their GateCity event this May!













The design can feature artist accreditation and the selected artist will be paid.



Please submit your designs by end of day, Monday, March 27th

Email brandon@northhelpline.org to submit or ask questions!

Download Can Template

Last Year's Can

Other Hellbent Cans

Last Year's Shirts

Hellbent Brewing and Watershed Pub and Kitchen collaborate to bring the award-winning GateCity IPA to the community during Seattle Beer Week. The art can be whatever you want, but it should in some way reflect the Lake City neighborhood. We're hoping to bring a splash of color to the event this year!





The annual project serves as a fundraiser for North Helpline, a local community services organization.





Participating locations will donate $1 per pint of GateCity IPA sold to support the Northgate and Lake City communities (hence “GateCity IPA”) by supporting the important work of North Helpline.













The design will be used on this year’s cans, pint glasses, and a new shirt (same design for all 3)!