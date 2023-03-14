Calling all artists - create a design for Hellbent Brewing's latest Gate City IPA
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Hellbent Brewing brews their gold-award winning Gate City IPA, and funds are raised for North Helpline by local businesses.
The design will be used on this year’s cans, pint glasses, and a new shirt (same design for all 3)!
The art can be whatever you want, but it should in some way reflect the Lake City neighborhood. We’re hoping to bring a splash of color to the event this year!
The design can feature artist accreditation and the selected artist will be paid.
Please submit your designs by end of day, Monday, March 27th
Hellbent Brewing and Watershed Pub and Kitchen collaborate to bring the award-winning GateCity IPA to the community during Seattle Beer Week.
The design can feature artist accreditation and the selected artist will be paid.
Please submit your designs by end of day, Monday, March 27th
- Email brandon@northhelpline.org to submit or ask questions!
- Download Can Template
- Last Year's Can
- Other Hellbent Cans
- Last Year's Shirts
Hellbent Brewing and Watershed Pub and Kitchen collaborate to bring the award-winning GateCity IPA to the community during Seattle Beer Week.
The annual project serves as a fundraiser for North Helpline, a local community services organization.
Participating locations will donate $1 per pint of GateCity IPA sold to support the Northgate and Lake City communities (hence “GateCity IPA”) by supporting the important work of North Helpline.
0 comments:
Post a Comment