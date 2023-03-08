Shorewood Varsity Girls Basketball Team honored as State Academic Champions

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Shorewood girls varsity basketball team are State Academic Champions 2023
Photo courtesy Shorewood Athletics

For the second straight year, the Shorewood Varsity Girls Basketball Team was awarded the 3A Girls Basketball Academic State Championship with an overall team grade point average of 3.90.  (4.0 is straights As)

The team was honored during halftime of the 3A Girls championship game at the Tacoma dome last Saturday March 4, 2023.



