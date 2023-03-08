Please join us at

Bloom! cultivating creativity

ShoreLake Arts' Annual Gala for the Arts

Saturday, March 23, 2023 | Nile Shrine Golf Club



Last year ShoreLake Arts served more than 34,000 people through public events, like Battle of the Bands and the Lantern Festival, the Gallery and our arts education classes. This is possible because of YOUR support and we are grateful. We hope you'll join us on Saturday, March 25, 2023 for our special celebration supporting arts events and education in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. 80% of every ticket goes right back into funding programs in our shared community.



PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS NOW

Since 1989 ShoreLake Arts has presented quality arts programming in North King County. This year's kicked off with a bang, with 1,500 people attending the Lantern Festival in celebration of the Lunar New Year and more than 110 kids are currently enrolled in our youth arts classes. We've planned more than 20 public arts programs and dozens of arts camps and classes for students of all ages for 2023. Your support makes this possible!



We invite you to join us on Saturday, March 23 for a legendary evening of fun, friends, and good cheer—and some bloomin' good auction items.



We also honor the following individuals and organizations who are making our community a better, more artful place to live, learn, and play:



Esther Wu: Heart Award

Herb Bryce: Community Impact

Highland Terrace PTA: Community Partner

Xin Xin: Artist Spotlight

And, we will have fun, fun, fun!﻿



