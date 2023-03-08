Salomon bill providing framework for access to psilocybin passes Senate

“About a year ago, this was the craziest thing we’d ever heard and I couldn’t imagine ever voting for this but as we heard the testimony from notable scholars from Harvard, Stanford and other places in the world talking about the progress patients had been making in terms of PTSD and severe clinical depression, our arms began to unfold and we leaned in on the conversation. I am certainly supporting and I encourage others to support this legislation.”

In a state where many residents live with mental illness and a large number have seen their mental health decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic, psychedelic usage — monitored by trained professionals — is a key to healing for some people.This bill gained broad support across the political spectrum since the beginning of legislative session. Almost half of the Senate signed on as co-sponsors, including two Republicans, the Senate majority leader, and the chair of the Labor and Commerce Committee.Before the vote on the Senate floor, Republican Senator Ann Rivers said,This bill is now headed to the house for consideration.Sen. Jesse Salomon, D-Shoreline, represents the 32nd Legislative District, which includes Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Seattle, Shoreline, Woodway, and unincorporated Snohomish County.