Annual Shoreline Firefighters Association Annual Egg Hunt scheduled for April 8, 2023 at RB Saltwater Park
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, Upper Shelter
Saturday April 8, 2023 (Rain or Shine)
12 - 2:30pm (Official Egg Hunt starts at 1pm)
All are welcome to attend our annual Egg Hunt at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park!
We will have three age groups (0-3 yrs, 4-6yrs, and 7-10 yrs) able to participate in the Egg Hunt!
There may even be a special prize for some lucky parent too! We will have entertainment, fire engines to explore, prizes and hopefully a food truck to celebrate this community event! Hope to see you there!
