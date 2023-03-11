Open house at St. Pius X School in Mountlake Terrace on Sunday, March 19, 2023

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Students at St. Pius X School in MLT
St. Pius X School in Mountlake Terrace will host an open house on Sunday, March 19 from 12 - 3pm at the Farewell Gym in the school. 

The event will provide opportunities for families to meet school leaders and staff, explore classrooms and learn more about St. Pius School’s curriculum.

St. Pius X School is located at 22105 58th Ave W in Mountlake Terrace and serves students from 2-1/2 year-olds through eighth grade. 

The school is accepting students for the 2023-24 Academic Year. 

Please inquire here.


