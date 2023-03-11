Open house at St. Pius X School in Mountlake Terrace on Sunday, March 19, 2023
|Students at St. Pius X School in MLT
The event will provide opportunities for families to meet school leaders and staff, explore classrooms and learn more about St. Pius School’s curriculum.
St. Pius X School is located at 22105 58th Ave W in Mountlake Terrace and serves students from 2-1/2 year-olds through eighth grade.
The school is accepting students for the 2023-24 Academic Year.
