Washington Family Engagement annual conference March 25 - 26, 2023
Saturday, March 11, 2023
The plenary presenters include Dr. Karen Mapp, Harvard University; Dr. Ann Ishimaru, University of Washington; Dr. Ivan Duran, Highline District Superintendent; and more than ten local equity and family engagement experts.
We offer eight WA State-approved Clock Hours for K-12 educators or eight Inservice (STARS) training hours for Early Learning Educators.
It takes all of us—parents, schools, and community members—to create more welcoming, prosperous, and equitable schools for everyone.
To register and see the complete list of speakers and workshops, visit: https://waleadershipnetwork.org/equity-conference/
Or register directly at: https://whova.com/portal/registration/efec_202303/
