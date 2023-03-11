Washington Family Engagement annual conference March 25 - 26, 2023

In collaboration with Washington State PTA, Washington Family Engagement is bringing national authorities in Family Engagement to our annual conference (March 25 - 26, 2023), "The Equity in Family Engagement."





We offer eight WA State-approved Clock Hours for K-12 educators or eight Inservice (STARS) training hours for Early Learning Educators.









It takes all of us—parents, schools, and community members—to create more welcoming, prosperous, and equitable schools for everyone. To register and see the complete list of speakers and workshops, visit: https://waleadershipnetwork.org/equity-conference/

The plenary presenters include Dr. Karen Mapp, Harvard University; Dr. Ann Ishimaru, University of Washington; Dr. Ivan Duran, Highline District Superintendent; and more than ten local equity and family engagement experts.