Town Hall with 1st Legislative District legislators Sunday, March 19, 2023
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Do you have questions about what the Legislature is doing about the economy, housing, the environment, or education this year?
You’re invited to join your 1st District lawmakers for an in-person town hall at 1pm on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
Rep. Shelley Kloba, Rep. Davina Duerr, and Sen. Derek Stanford will be there to answer your questions and report about the progress they are making on those issues -- and many more.
WHO: The 1st District delegation: Sen. Derek Stanford and Reps. Shelley Kloba and Davina Duerr
WHAT: Town hall with 1st District residents
WHEN: Sunday, March 19 from 1-2:30pm
WHERE: Cascadia College, Mobius Hall, 18345 Campus Way NE, Bothell, WA 98011
The 1st Legislative District includes Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell, Kirkland. Woodinville, Briar, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood (see map)
