Jersey Mike's Subs donates all sales on March 29, 2023 to Seattle Children's Hospital

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales – every penny – goes to help a great local cause,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old.

The Month of Giving campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to Seattle Children’s Hospital.On Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in to more than 200 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.This March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to exceed last year’s record-breaking national fundraising total of $20 million and help local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.Throughout March, customers can make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or onsite. On Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s restaurants will donate every single dollar that comes in – whether in-store, on-line or through the app.Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $67 million for local charities.