Jersey Mike's Subs donates all sales on March 29, 2023 to Seattle Children's Hospital
Saturday, March 11, 2023
|Jersey Mike's Shoreline in Aurora Village
Seattle Children’s Hospital is joining forces with 46 Jersey Mike’s Subs in the Seattle-Tacoma area for the 13th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to support local charities.
During the month of March, customers can make a donation at participating Jersey Mike’s restaurants.
The Month of Giving campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to Seattle Children’s Hospital.
On Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in to more than 200 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.
This March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to exceed last year’s record-breaking national fundraising total of $20 million and help local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.
Throughout March, customers can make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or onsite. On Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s restaurants will donate every single dollar that comes in – whether in-store, on-line or through the app.
Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $67 million for local charities.
“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales – every penny – goes to help a great local cause,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old.
Jersey Mike's Shoreline is located in Aurora Village, in the building between Costco and the Home Depot garden center off of N 200th
1289 N 205th St, Shoreline, WA 98133-3214
Open 7 Days: 10am - 9pm
Order by phone (206) 546-9050
For a list of participating restaurants in the U.S. visit charity listing by state.
About Jersey Mike’s
Jersey Mike’s Subs, with nearly 2,500 locations nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local communities is reflected in its mission statement “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.”
For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes), and Twitter (twitter.com/jerseymikes.com).
