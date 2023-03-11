Jobs: WSDOT Northwest Region Communications Manager (WMS Band 3)





This position independently develops and leads internal and external communications for WSDOT's Northwest Region. The Communications Manager proactively leads and coordinates short and long-term communications and community engagement activities involving other regions, mega projects, modes, and emergencies in the Northwest Region.





This position is responsible for identifying issues, anticipating their potential consequences, and advising the agency's top executives on communications challenges and opportunities. The Communications Manager represents WSDOT in meetings with the Governor's office, elected officials, partner agencies, and influential stakeholders.









Job description and application





This position also serves as the Northwest Region's primary strategic advisor for media, social media, and community engagement. The Communications Manager serves as information manager responsible for responding to significant emergency or crisis situations, including advising the Northwest Region Administrator, other WSDOT executives, and outside agency officials on public information strategies.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$108,960 - $139,692 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Communications Manager in the Northwest Region (NWR). This position is located in Shoreline, WA.