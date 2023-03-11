Op-Ed: The Middle is Missing and We Need to Find It









The March 14th Lake Forest Park Planning Commission meeting is a hybrid format for both in-person attendance and via Zoom.



If you know of a property owner who could benefit from a possible tax incentive through a donation to a CLT please contact Kathleen Hosfeld at





I have seen smaller, more affordable houses torn down and million-dollar houses go up in their place.From a demographic standpoint it means our community is becoming less diverse as millennials, workers such as teachers, social workers, and our own city workers are no longer able to afford to live in many of our communities.How? The land the house is on is not part of the cost of buying the house. As a result, the buyer only pays for the house, not the land. The house gains equity and in seven years on average a homeowner can sell their house and buy a new house at market rate. Unlike the traditional housing market, CLT homes remain affordable for every new buyer.Want to learn more?Kathleen Hosfeld, Executive Director of Homestead Community Land Trust will present to The City of Lake Forest Park Planning Commission.